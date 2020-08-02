https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nasa-splashdown-moment/
NASA SpaceX astronauts successful splashdown in Gulf of Mexico
Watch Live — Coverage Still Ongoing
Today is the big day!🌎@AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug are returning to Earth today and you’re invited along for the ride. Tune into https://t.co/nFYnA1vDbK to watch the astronauts splash down in the Gulf of Mexico at 2:48pm ET. pic.twitter.com/DvNc25gXRR
— NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) August 2, 2020
Welcome home @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug! Thanks for the ride @SpaceX. We look forward to more American rockets launched from American soil as we support the @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/d0AkxC53FA
— U.S. Department of State | Science Diplomacy USA (@SciDiplomacyUSA) August 2, 2020
“Thanks for flying @SpaceX.”
📍 Current Location: Planet Earth
A 2:48pm ET, @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug splashed down, marking the first splashdown of an American crew spacecraft in 45 years. #LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/zO3KlNwxU3
— NASA (@NASA) August 2, 2020
JUST IN: Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley of the SpaceX Crew Dragon have splashed down safely in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida: https://t.co/LdeVyYCQq7 pic.twitter.com/YQcUeToVLp
— FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) August 2, 2020