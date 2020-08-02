https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/blacklivesmatter-marxist-riots-defundpolice/2020/08/02/id/980173

The House Judiciary hearing with Attorney General William Barr should have been called a “speaking” because the Democrats truly did not want Americans to hear anything, according to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

“The Democrats couldn’t engage because they know that the more they are the pro-criminal party, and the more they’are the anti-police party, the more they’re out on a limb that, in the long run, they can’t win on,” Gingrich told “The Cats Roundtable” WABC 770 AM-N.Y.

The Democrats invited AG Barr to Congress to speak to him, not hear from him – and whenever he spoke, Democrats feared he would show Americans how right he is, Gingrich added to host John Catsimatidis.

“I thought on balance he won, and the Democrats lost,” Gingrich said of Barr. “The key question is simple: If a mob wants to burn down a U.S. federal courthouse, should we stop them and save the courthouse? Or should we just step to one side and let them burn down the courthouse?

“And if you’re going to do that, how many courthouses do they get to burn down before we have to do something?”

Gingrich added a rebuke of The New York Times’ concerted effort to elect Joe Biden.

“I describe them as propaganda media,” he said. “There’s no news in The New York Times newsroom anymore. It’s all propaganda. And you can see this if you watch them floundering right now, because the more the president does to get COVID under control, the more they have to find some new way of measuring what we should be doing.

“They’re really trapped in a cycle where anything Trump does has to be bad because they have to defeat him. And anything he does good can’t be covered because that might help him get re-elected. If he does get re-elected, which I think he will, I think some of the news media people just disintegrate and move to New Zealand.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

