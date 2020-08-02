https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/02/not-a-pollyanna-view-dr-birx-shuts-nancy-pelosi-and-her-ugly-comments-about-her-medical-career-down-on-cnn-and-boom-watch/
About The Author
Related Posts
Dems Have More to Fear on Russia Story Than Republicans
April 4, 2019
We Watched CNN’s New Year’s Eve Coverage So You Didn’t Have To – Here Are The Lowlights
January 2, 2020
Gun Test: Arex Rex Delta
December 25, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy