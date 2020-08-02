https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/one-third-americans-admittedly-rely-news-sources-view-unreliable/

(STUDY FINDS) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Many news organizations advertise themselves as trustworthy and or down-the-middle. According to a recent survey however, it seems many people are just fine listening to news they “kind of” trust. A third of Americans say they’re getting their news from sources they admittedly know to be less reliable than others.

The RAND Corporation, a global policy think tank, says these sources include social media posts and their peers.

RAND’s report draws data from a national survey of 2,543 Americans which looks at how demographics, reliability, and political partisanship affect our news choices. Researchers also look at whether individuals seek out different viewpoints in the news.

