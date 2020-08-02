https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/peaceful-protests-blm-antifa-mob-beats-white-guy-outside-portland-justice-center/

Another peaceful protest.
Black Lives Matter-Antifa goons beat the hell out of some white guy in Portland on Sunday outside the Justice Center.

Via Drew Hernandez.

Here’s the tattooed goon who was beating on the white guy.

