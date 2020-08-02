https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/peaceful-protests-blm-antifa-mob-beats-white-guy-outside-portland-justice-center/

Another peaceful protest.

Black Lives Matter-Antifa goons beat the hell out of some white guy in Portland on Sunday outside the Justice Center.

Via Drew Hernandez.

MUST WATCH: ANTIFA MILITANTS & BLM RADICALS PHYSICALLY ASSAULT WHITE GUY WITH FISTS & OBJECTS WHILE LEAVING THE JUSTICE CENTER IN DOWNTOWN PORTLAND pic.twitter.com/xlC63izJZu — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 2, 2020

Here’s the tattooed goon who was beating on the white guy.

For law enforcement: Here’s the criminal in the video physically assaulting the victim pic.twitter.com/4kjZ7DnKUo — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 2, 2020

