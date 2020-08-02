http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/f4gZhD5d8gw/

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) responded to reports she called President Donald Trump and coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx “the worst,” at a meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Host Martha Raddatz said, “Politico reported in a closed meeting on, you accused of Dr. Deborah Birx of spreading disinformation about the pandemic. Is that true, and do you have confidence in her?”

Pelosi said, “I think the president is spreading disinformation about the virus and she’s his appointee. I don’t have confidence, no.”

