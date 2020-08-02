http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/THPwc2NEkGs/

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called mail-in voting “essential” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Guest host Martha Raddatz said, “President Trump suggested that November’s election could be delayed over concerns over mail-in voting, that drew widespread criticism, what are your concerns come November?”

Pelosi said, “Well, I’m a former chair of the California Democratic Party, and I know the Republicans know how to do mail-in voting they would always prevail.”

She continued, “In the most recent election we had in California, spring special election, that the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. and his daughter in law both did robos and ads saying mail in your ballots, It’s important for you to mail in your ballot. So they were talking about mail-in voting at this most recent election.”

She added, “I don’t think it benefits one party or another. But I think it’s essential from a health reason because we want to keep people at home to vote without having them all collect on election day, but if they do want to vote in person, that we have sufficient spacing and all the rest, so it’s no risk to their health. People shouldn’t have to choose between their health and their vote. that’s very important.”

