https://www.westernjournal.com/police-release-footage-fatal-officer-involved-shooting-sparked-protests-shows-exactly-officers-acted/
A police-involved shooting that has stirred tensions and protests in Roxboro, North Carolina, was a justified use of force, according to a defense attorney who reviewed dashcam footage of the death of David Earl Brooks Jr. Brooks, 45, was shot to death on July 24, by Roxboro police. After days of protests, police released dashcam…
The post Police Release Footage of Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting That Sparked Protests, Shows Exactly Why Officers Acted appeared first on The Western Journal.