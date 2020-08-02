https://nationalfile.com/police-rescued-pig-from-portland-leftists-who-planned-to-publicly-behead-it-in-protest/

Police officers in Portland, Oregon rescued a live pig that was due to be publicly slaughtered by far-left rioters as part of an anti-police protest.

“In the early weeks of the riots, a pig was found abandoned near downtown Portland in the middle of the night,” the Post Millennial’s Andy Ngo wrote on Friday. “Police rescued the animal. It is believed a protester was going to kill the pig as an act of anti-police protest but abandoned it last minute.”

The Oregonian reported that the pig was named Betty and was from the Yorkshire breed of swine. It was found by police officers asleep in a flower bed near the Portland waterfront.

Miss Pigg is off to to her farm sanctuary! Don’t let her complaining throw you — this is a great defense mechanism and sounds much worse than it is. Posted by Mary Mac on Sunday, June 7, 2020

“Someone had brought the pig there to ‘sacrifice it to end all police brutality,’” said animal rights activist Mary McDonald-Lewis, who cared for the pig until law enforcement arrived.

McDonald-Lewis specifically told police that the pig would be beheaded, stating that the “animal was going to be slaughtered so its head could be used in the protest”. The word “pig” is often used as a derogatory slang term for police officers by left-wing extremists.

Portland Police Officer Brian Pelster, who helped rescue the pig, confirmed McDonald-Lewis’s remarks.

“SAV’N LIVES .. ONE HOG AT A TIME !!!” he wrote on Facebook.

“Last nights nut jobs decided they were going to sacrifice a pig at the protest and cut its head off. [Portland Police Bureau] said HELL NO and took custody of the little lady.”

Betty was subsequently rehomed by Pelster in a nearby animal sanctuary to live out the rest of her life.

“It’s going to live out its days as kind of a pet,” he added. “It’s not headed to the slaughterhouse.”

Pig heads have become a feature of Portland protests. Ngo noted that on Friday, a decapitated pig head with a police cap was set on fire by Antifa rioters to send a message to police.

Antifa protesters dumped a bloody severed pig’s head on an American flag outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland. They put a cop’s hat on it and set all of it on fire. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/qfAOT4ItxP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 31, 2020

The use of imagery like decapitated heads and burning bodies by Antifa appears eerily reminiscent of the beheadings and immolation infamously perpetrated by the Islamic State terror network in the Middle East during the mid-2010s. President Trump has declared that he is seeking to similarly designate Antifa as a terrorist organization for its violent and anti-American activities over the past two months.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

