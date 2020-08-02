https://illicitinfo.com/again/2020/08/02/portland-has-fallen-as-over-150-shots-fired-in-the-democrat-controlled-city-over-night/

Opinion| The peaceful protesters are at it again in Portland. Just in case you wanted a glimpse of what the people who think Trump is evil look like, you need to look no further than Portland, Oregon.

For over 2 months now, a fight has been raging against radical left wing ‘protesters’ and a federal building and any law enforcement officer trying to protect the building and/or restore order to the city.

Four days ago it was reported that ‘Trump administration in talks with Oregon governor about pulling agents in Portland’ by KATU 2, among others.

The local network reported:

‘The Trump administration has started talks with the Oregon governor’s office and indicated that it would begin to draw down the presence of federal agents sent to quell two months of chaotic protests in Portland if the state stepped up its own enforcement, a senior White House official said Tuesday.

The official stressed to The Associated Press that the talks with the office of Democratic Gov. Kate Brown are in the early stages and there is no agreement. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss private conversations and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

…

The nightly protests often spiral into violence as demonstrators target the U.S. courthouse with rocks, fireworks and laser pointers and federal agents respond with tear gas, less-lethal ammunition and arrests.’

Well, last night was no exception, in fact, things seem to have gotten considerably worse as Fox News is reporting that:

‘More than 150 rounds were fired and one woman was shot in Portland on Friday night while protesters on Saturday – some of whom appeared to impersonate press – threw glass bottles and shined lasers at city police officers sent to quell the nighttime unrest witnessed for more than two months straight.

Saturday marked the third night of federal and state law enforcement cooperation in Portland, as the Department of Homeland Security continues to weigh plans to withdraw from the liberal Oregon city. It was the 64th straight day of violent demonstrations and rioting in Portland.

A shooting rang out about 11:08 p.m. Friday outside an apartment building near the 600 Block of NE 87th Avenue. The Portland Police Bureau said in an update Saturday that more than 150 rounds were fired and bullets struck at least eight occupied apartments and seven vehicles. One round struck a woman in the arm, and responding officers applied a tourniquet before she was transported to the hospital by ambulance with injuries that were not life-threatening.

“This is America and it’s a war zone with 150 shots in an apartment complex close to a Christian university. How can we explain that?” Aragon Marks, who lives at the building, told Fox 12 Oregon.’

Just in case you have not realized it, this is an insurrection and it is only going to get worse if President Trump wins and if Biden becomes President, look out because the people rioting each night may very well end up being Joe’s brown shirts …

