Well, this is a no-brainer.

President Donald Trump SURGED past Sleepy Joe in the latest monthly Democracy Institute/ Sunday Express poll on the economy.

Trump polls at 48% and Joe Biden polls at 46% in their latest monthly poll.

More importantly President Trump leads Joe Biden 48 percent to 43 percent in the swing states Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

** President Trump presided over the most successful economy in US history.

** Joe Biden and Barack Obama presided over the worst economic recovery since the Great Depression.

The Express.co reported:

The third in a series of monthly Democracy Institute/ Sunday Express polls has given President Trump a surprise lead over his Democrat rival of 48 percent to 46 percent, his clearest lead yet. Crucially, President Trump has a lead of 48 percent to 43 percent in the swing states Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin which would put him back in the White House with an electoral college tally of 309 to Biden’s 229.

