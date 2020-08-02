https://www.lifezette.com/2020/08/pro-trump-actress-kirstie-alley-makes-one-of-the-best-and-most-obvious-points-about-dangers-of-mail-in-voting/

Democrats are bending over backward trying to make the case that mail-in voting is perfectly safe and great.

First off, we don’t need mail-in voting. If Democrats’ precious masks work so great, everyone will be safe and sound at the voting booth, right?

I mean, let’s face it: If I can stand in line at germ-filled Sam’s Club with eight zillion people for 30 minutes, I can certainly stand in line to vote.

Besides that obvious fact, mail-in voting is a scam just waiting to happen, which is why the Democrats are pushing for it. They know they have a candidate who is one sneeze away from Alzheimer’s for whom most people will not go stand in line to vote.

Mail-in voting is their only hope—easy to rig and it might pull them a few extra legit votes to boot.

But you can’t trust this process, and pro-Trump actress Kirstie Alley brought up a great point to which every single person can relate.

Kirstie points out that at her home now, she still gets mail for the previous owners who lived there 16 years ago.

That has happened to me too—who hasn’t experienced this at one time or another? So you can imagine how many “extra” ballots people will be receiving all over the country. It will be an absolute sh*t show.

Here’s what Kirstie said: “I still receive mail from the previous owners from 16 years ago! One is dead ,the other lives in a different state. Presidential voting should be by legal absentee ballots or in person with ID & proof of citizenship. Why is this so HARD to comprehend? Rhetorical question.”

It’s funny, because, during John Lewis’s funeral, Barack Obama told a room full of people that “rooms full of people” are not safe, and that’s why we need mail-in voting.

That doesn’t jibe.

If we can go to grocery stores, and work, and all of these people can gather and “protest” or “riot,” then decent and responsible Americans can get out of their houses and go vote for president of the United States of America.

As Kirstie asks, “Why is this so HARD to comprehend?”

Well, the reason why, Kirstie, is because the Democrats are desperate to win and will do anything —including cheating— to make it happen.

This piece originally appeared in WayneDupree.com and is used by permission.

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of LifeZette.

