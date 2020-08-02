https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/08/hakeem_jeffries_lies_for_a_living.html

On Tuesday, July 28, the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing featuring Attorney General William Barr. C-SPAN posted the video of the hearing at YouTube, and it lasts for four hours and fifty minutes. Despite the length of the hearing, the transcript shows that there were 25 instances of our representatives uttering “reclaiming my time.” Seems that at this hearing the Dems didn’t want to hear what Mr. Barr had to say. In any event, at the 2:12:38 point in the hearing (also below), New York Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries had this exchange with A.G. Barr:

JEFFRIES: Thank you, Mr. Barr. That is inaccurate. That’s a myth. That’s a lie. [Barr attempts to speak.] Reclaiming my time. In April, President Trump irresponsibly suggested that the American people inject … them … selves … with … bleach. Was that superb? Yes or no? BARR: That’s not what I heard. JEFFRIES: That’s exactly what he said. That’s what the American people heard. And you know it. And you can’t defend it. Let’s move on to May.

[embedded content]

But that’s not “exactly what” President Trump said, not even close. It’s Jeffries who is lying. Even so, Jeffries wouldn’t allow Barr to enlighten him and the American people on what was actually said in April. You see, Jeffries was “reclaiming” his time. Voters in New York’s 8th congressional district ought to “reclaim” their House seat and give it to someone who doesn’t continually embarrass them.

If Jeffries had repeated “exactly what” the president had said, wouldn’t he have quoted him? But he couldn’t quote the president because Trump never said anything remotely like what Jeffries said he said. Instead, Jeffries uses the weasel word “suggested.” In fact, if one Googles or Bings “Trump disinfectant,” one will see that “suggested” is also part of the rhetoric the media uses to perpetuate the lie that our president thought folks should “inject” themselves with bleach.

Actually, the word “bleach” was never used by Trump at the April 23 briefing in which disinfectants were discussed. “Bleach” was used twice by DHS Acting Undersecretary Bill Bryan: “We’ve tested bleach, we’ve tested isopropyl alcohol on the virus, specifically in saliva or in respiratory fluids. And I can tell you that bleach will kill the virus in five minutes.”

The only other use of “bleach” was in a question from the press pool: “…the President mentioned the idea of cleaners, like bleach and isopropyl alcohol you mentioned. There’s no scenario that that could be injected into a person, is there?”

Sec. Bryan answered: “No, I’m here to talk about the findings that we had in the study.” And then Pres. Trump immediately interjected: “It wouldn’t be through injection.” The only other time during the briefing that the president used the word “injection” was in a question: “And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?”

On May 1, Laura Ingraham had a segment on her nightly Fox News show that looked at the ongoing research on disinfectants. I reported on Laura’s report in a May 5 blog. The blog ended with quotes from failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who continued the lie about bleach. But contrary to Ms. Abrams, the word “Clorox” was never used at the briefing, nor was “Lysol.”

What’s really worth reading in that short blog on May 5 is the last block quote, which nicely encapsulates the approach that researchers are taking at Pulmotect, Inc. It’s quite different from the vaccine approach, as it involves triggering the innate immune system, rather than the adaptive immune system, as with vaccines. It sounds far more sophisticated than vaccines. As Trump said at the April briefing, “Maybe it works, maybe it doesn’t work.” Pulmotect’s method, as I understand it, is to get the body itself to produce its own disinfectants. If Rep. Jeffries were an honest politician, he or one of his aides would have prepared for Barr’s hearing by reading up on the latest research.

But this isn’t about possible cures for the Wuhan virus; it’s about the mendacity virus, the pandemic of lying sweeping through the House of Representatives. Decent Americans who witnessed the dishonest antics of the Democrats at the Barr hearing this last week should be ashamed if they voted for any of those bozos. On July 28, the day of the hearing, former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy wrote, “Some days, it just feels like we’re doomed.” The Democrats are simply unfit for office.

Jon N. Hall of ULTRACON OPINION is a programmer from Kansas City.