https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/crime-new-york-portland-minneapolis/2020/08/02/id/980191

Sen. Rand Paul harshly criticized Democrats for the crime wave sweeping through American cities.

Speaking on “The Cats Roundtable” radio show that airs Sunday on New York’s WABC 770 AM and is hosted by John Catsimatidis, the Kentucky Republican said that “From a voters’ point of view, it’s important to remind people. Who’s been running New York City for most of the last 50 years? Democrats. Who’s been running Portland? Democrats. Who’s been running Minneapolis? Democrats. So, really the blame needs to accrue where the blame should accrue. Republicans didn’t create the mess in our cities, the Democrats did.”

When asked what motive Democrats would have by allowing such a situation to continue, Paul said that they go by the philosophy that they never want to waste a crisis.

“A crisis is an opportunity for them to increase the power of government, make government bigger, make government make more decisions,” Paul said.

While the senator conceded that the coronavirus is a real crisis, Paul emphasized that “people who are disingenuous will use it and manipulate it to get more government power” and decrease the ability of the individual to make their own decisions.

He stressed that there is a real danger that the mandates enacted during an emergency about what people are allowed and not allowed to do will remain in one form or another once the danger is over.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

