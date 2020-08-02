http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eLK8PQD_40Y/

Twenty-one people were shot, leaving at least six dead, between Friday evening and Saturday night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

NBC5 reports the first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred at 6:25 p.m. Friday, when someone opened fire on a nine-year-old boy in a parking lot. The boy was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 26-year-old man was shot numerous times in the head and chest just at 12:30 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Less than 10 minutes later officers responded to the sound of gunshots “in the 100 block of North Laporte Avenue,” according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Officers discovered a backyard party where a 23-year-old had been shot and his wounds proved fatal.

Four others–a woman and three men–were shot at the party as well, but all were expected to live.

On August 1, 2020, Breitbart News reported Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago witnessed a 139 percent increase in murder during July 2020 when compared to July 2019.

ABC7 reported there were 105 murders in July 2020, up from “the 44 reported in July 2019.”

Moreover, the Sun-Times reported murders in Chicago were up 51 percent from January 1, 2020, through July 31, 2020, against murders for the same period in 2019.

Mayor Lightfoot’s reaction to the surging violence has included calls for more gun control.

