http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dy3J2RE-sJM/

Sunday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) reacted to an interview former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett gave to Maria Bartiromo earlier in the week.

Johnson dismissed Jarrett’s remarks that downplayed former President Barack Obama’s role in a 2016 investigation into the Trump presidential campaign, adding there was “corruption at the highest levels.”

“Well, you will notice she didn’t answer your question,” he said. “She just talked about, in general, what the process should be. That’s not the process they followed. It is very clear that there was corruption at the highest levels of, certainly, the FBI. We have evidence of it. I’m looking forward to John Durham, wrapping up his investigation. I personally believe that the intelligence community was involved in this thing.”

Johnson continued, “Their initial goal was to exonerate Hillary Clinton, when — so that she could win the election. When she lost the election, their goals shifted to first — first and foremost, I think, sabotaging the Trump administration, which they have done a pretty good job of, also, I think initiating this diversionary operation, the smokescreen to cover up their wrongdoing. The fact that they — they used all the awesome powers of their agencies to investigate their political opponent. They didn’t want that revealed. It’s being revealed right now.”

“So, again, Valerie Jarrett simply isn’t answering the question,” he added. “That’s our job. We need to get the information. But, as I stated earlier, they still have so many of their supporters in these agencies. They are doing a pretty good job at hiding the ball. It’s hard to extract the information. But I’m a pretty tenacious guy.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

