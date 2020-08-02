https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/08/02/newt-gingrich-explains-how-dems-clever-scheme-for-one-particular-solid-red-seat-may-flip-us-senate-954765

Get the latest BPR news delivered free to your inbox daily. SIGN UP HERE.

With the help of Chuck Schumer, the Republicans could be snatching defeat from the jaws of victory in the contest for the U.S. Senate seat in solid-red Kansas, which could result in the chamber flipping to Democrat control.

No Democrat has won a Senate seat in Kansas since 1938, but that unprecedented 82-year winning streak could be in jeopardy.

That is the contention of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich as the GOP heads to a primary on Tuesday to select a standard-bearer for the seat long held by retiring Pat Roberts.

Kansas should be a safe pickup for the Republicans, but not this time, according to Gingrich, because perhaps one of the leading GOP contenders in the 11-candidate field is purportedly unpopular immigration hawk Kris Kobach.

“Schumer and the Washington Democrats have come up with a clever scheme to change history, break the Republicans’ biggest winning streak and steal the Kansas seat to help take over a majority in the US Senate,” Gingrich insisted in a Fox News Op-Ed.

“The general problem for Republicans is a crowded primary Tuesday. The specific problem for Republicans is Kris Kobach, the former secretary of state in Kansas. He is seen as being too far to the right. In fact, when he ran for governor in 2018, he only received 43 percent of the vote – a poor showing for a Republican in this state…

“Ironically, even though Kobach is arguably the most conservative candidate in the race, his unpopularity has made him the Schumer candidate.”

Intervening in the primary, Schumer’s operatives have set up the Sunflower State political action committee that, when all is said and done, will spend about $5 million boosting Kobach over the apparently more electable Congressman Roger Marshall, a medical doctor, who represents that state’s 1st congressional district.

“So, since it is almost impossible to imagine the Republicans keeping a majority in the U.S. Senate if they lose Kansas, Schumer’s maneuver to meddle in the Republican primary there is a mortal threat to Mitch McConnell’s position as Senate majority leader. In effect, a vote for Kobach on Tuesday is a vote for Chuck Schumer to become the Senate majority leader in January,” Gingrich concluded.

A Mitch McConnell PAC is supporting Marshall with a $1.2 million ad buy. Pat Roberts has also endorsed Marshall. Another GOP super PAC is running anti-Kobach ads.

Kobach is not pleased with the flurry of GOP advertising against him. “Whenever a conservative is in the lead in a Republican Senate primary, McConnell jumps in to support the moderate opponent. McConnell wants a yes man in the Senate. All of the polling shows that whoever wins this primary wins the general election by about the same amount. McConnell should stay out of it and let Republican voters in Kansas make up their own minds,” he said, according to Politico.

Kobach has also said that the GOP should concentrate their funds on the general election rather than the primary.

Leaving aside whether which candidate is or isn’t a RINO, if Trump has to deal with a Democrat Senate in a second term, you can almost forget about the confirmation of conservative judicial nominees or even getting reasonable legislation enacted. A Biden presidency with a Democrat Congress is even more disturbing to contemplate. The GOP currently holds 53 seats in the chamber.

Based on past statements, President Trump is big fan of Kris Kobach, but has not endorsed any candidate in the primary.

“Congressman Marshall is squarely Republican with a conservative and pro-business voting record,” Gingrich claimed.

The winner of the primary will face off against Republican-turned-Democrat Barbara Bollier, also an MD.

“Public polling has been sparse, and while most Republicans believe Marshall has a lead, the advertising flurry in the closing days may have scrambled things right as voters are paying closest attention,” Politico added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

