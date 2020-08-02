https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/secretary-state-pompeo-ccp-cancelled-hong-kongs-elections-candidates-get-crushed/

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unloaded on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

The Trump Secretary of State discussed the Chinese app TikTok, the Chinese human rights abuses and the postponed election in Hong Kong.

At the of 8:45 mark in the interview, Pompeo said the following about China’s recent strong arm tactics in Hong Kong:

Well, COVID-19 is not the reason for the delay in the election. The reason for the delay, there was scheduled to be an election in Hong Kong is September 6th. The reason for the delay is that the Chinese Communist Party candidates would be crushed and the freedom loving people of Hong Kong would prevail and the leadership in Beijing simply can’t permit that to happen. Look, this is part of what we are seeing happen all across the threat from the Chinese Communist Party, increased denial of freedom for people in their own country and then extending that.”

China is taking over Hong Kong.

Anyone who loves freedom will soon find that the CCP doesn’t offer freedom – Period.

