https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/stephenmoore-economic-stimulus-pandemic/2020/08/02/id/980186

Saying the economic shutdowns amid the global coronavirus pandemic did not work, President Donald Trump’s economic adviser Stephen Moore is calling on the economy to stay open and the U.S. to pause payroll taxes by executive order.

“We’ve got to get America back up and running,” Moore told Sunday’s “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. “No more lockdowns, no more shutting down businesses: It didn’t work the first time; it won’t work the second time.”

Moore has advised the White House coronavirus task force, particularly opposing Dr. Anthony Fauci’s call for shelter in place orders that crushed GDP by more than 30% in the second quarter, while keeping the U.S. the most infected country in the world.

“The last thing [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi wants is to help the economy in the fall because they want to win the election,” Moore told host John Catsimatidis. “One of the things I’ve been advising the president: ‘Look, go around Pelosi why don’t you do as much as you can, Mr. President, through executive action, and then force Pelosi to try to stop you from doing it.”

Moore echoed the comments of Steve Forbes this week on Newsmax TV, calling for an executive order to halt payroll taxes for working Americans, because Democrats do not want to help them in an election year.

“Why doesn’t Donald Trump give a major speech to the American people and say, ‘I’m going to order the Treasury Department next week to stop the withholding of payroll taxes from workers’ paychecks to provide them a stimulus to put more money in their wallets for the 150 million people who are working – and I’m going to suspend that for the rest of the year,'” ,” Moore said. “And let Pelosi try to stop him.”

The move would force Pelosi and her Democrats to actively oppose what amounts to a pay raise for working Americans, according to Moore, who added “Trump has to take the offensive here.”

“Say you’re going to defer the tax and then tell the American people, ‘If you re-elect me in November, the first bill I will sign in January 2021 is to cancel those taxes altogether,'” Moore said he advised Trump. “So you can do that and he could run on that against the Pelosi-and-Biden Democrats.”

