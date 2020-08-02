https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/terrorist-boston-marathon-bomber-sentence-reduced-due-jury-bias-judge-amy-berman-jackson-ignored-jury-bias-roger-stone-case/

The Boston Marathon Bomber had his sentence reduced last week due to jury bias. He is no longer on death row. Roger Stone’s jury was biased even worse, but corrupt Judge Amy Berman Jackson did nothing. In today’s justice system terrorists have more rights than friends of President Trump.

This past week it was reported that the Boston Marathon bomber had his life sentence reduced due to jury bias in his case per Boston.com:

A federal appeals court Friday threw out Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, saying the judge who oversaw the case did not adequately screen jurors for potential biases. A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered a new penalty-phase trial on whether the 27-year-old Tsarnaev should be executed for the attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260 others. TRENDING: Federal Government and Yale Are Holding Clinical Trials on How Best to ‘Persuade’ Americans to Take COVID-19 Vaccines “But make no mistake: Dzhokhar will spend his remaining days locked up in prison, with the only matter remaining being whether he will die by execution,” Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson wrote in the ruling, more than six months after arguments were heard in the case.

Roger Stone complained about jury bias in his case and his judge, Amy Berman Jackson, praised the jurors. Then Stone asked that she recuse herself based on her comments and she refused. We reported this in February this year:

Roger Stone filed a motion Friday night asking Judge Amy Berman Jackson to recuse herself from his case after she praised the “integrity” of the jury that convicted him when she pronounced his sentence of 40 months in prison on Thursday even though she had Stone’s motion for a new trial based on juror bias pending in front of her. Stone was convicted in the Mueller probe last year on seven charges of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering. In the motion for recusal, Stone calls out Jackson for saying during the sentencing hearing, “Sure, the defense is free to say: So what? Who cares? But, I’ll say this: Congress cared. The United States Department of Justice and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia that prosecuted the case and is still prosecuting the case cared. The jurors who served with integrity under difficult circumstances cared. The American people cared. And I care.” Stone’s motion for a new trial was filed under seal, however the recusal motion indicates it is about juror bias, a likely reference to recent reports about jury forewoman Tomeka Hart.

It is actually worse. We actually reported that Judge Amy Berman Jackson approved the biased jurors to remain in the jury pool when the jury was being selected back in November 2019:

Corrupt Obama-appointed Judge Amy Berman Jackson denied Stone’s lawyers their request to strike the woman as a potential juror, reported Politico. One of the potential jurors actually has a husband who works in the DOJ who played a role in the Russian collusion hoax that ultimately took down Roger Stone — and Judge Jackson allowed her to remain as a potential juror! And that first juror was an only-in-D.C. character, a former Obama-era press secretary for the Office of Management and Budget whose husband still works at the Justice Department division that played a role in the Russia probe that ultimately snagged Stone. She even acknowledged to having negative views of President Donald Trump, and said she had followed the media coverage of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Still, the woman said she did not have strong views about Stone, and Jackson denied a request from Stone’s lawyers to strike the woman as a potential juror.

Tucker Carlson discussed Judge Jackson in February:

After eight years of Obama a terrorist holds more rights than an innocent American who is a fried of Donald Trump.

