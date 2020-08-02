https://hannity.com/media-room/thanks-de-blasio-city-slashes-sanitation-budget-60-rotting-garbage-overflows-on-to-streets/
THANKS DE BLASIO! City Slashes Sanitation Pick-Ups 60%, Rotting Garbage Overflows on to Streets
Furious New Yorkers are complaining to Mayor Bill de Blasio not just about crime, but now garbage… The Big Apple recently slashed the Sanitation Department’s budget by millions; causing rotting garbage to overflow onto streets and corners across the five boroughs.
The post THANKS DE BLASIO! City Slashes Sanitation Pick-Ups 60%, Rotting Garbage Overflows on to Streets appeared first on Sean Hannity.