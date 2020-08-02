https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/somethings-not-quite-right-secretary-state-pompeo-drops-bomb-senator-feinstein-outs-many-meetings-irans-foreign-minister-video/

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

The Trump Secretary of State discussed the Chinese app TikTok, the Chinese human rights abuses and the postponed election in Hong Kong.

Pompeo dropped a bomb on Senator Feinstein!

Maria Bartiromo asked Pompeo about Senator Feinstein’s driver, a Chinese spy, who worked for the California senator for 20 years! Then this past week Senator Feinstein praised the Chinese Communist regime.

Pompeo then dropped a bomb on Feinstein.

Mike Pompeo: Maria I saw the statement by Senator Feinstein, I found it perplexing. I saw statements of senior American CEOs from the big tech companies this week saying they hadn’t heard or seen about intellectual property theft from the United States. That’s crazy talk. Here’s the good news. The good news is we’re getting nearly every member of Congress aligned along the administration’s policies with China. When we voted for Hong Kong freedom there were over 400 votes in the House and nearly every vote in the Senate… I think the tide is turning. Not only in the United States but all across the world the threat of the Chinese Communist Party is becoming clearer and clearer… I talked at the Nixon Library about this not being a battle about China but about authoritarianism and freedom. That’s the fight America needs to be engaged on…

Maria Bartiromo: I was struck by Dianne Feinstein because didn’t she have a driver for 20 years that we ended up finding out was a Chinese spy?

Mike Pompeo: We did. You’ll recall, she meets with some frequency with Foreign Minister Zarif there too. There’s something not quite right. And this is not consistent with America’s national security in either case. These are adversaries that intend harm for her state of California and I wish she would not engage in this kind of rhetoric and these kind of meetings that undermine these kind of efforts.