https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/510131-trump-economist-calls-for-no-more-lockdowns-no-more-shutting-down

Economist Stephen MooreStephen MooreCongress set for messy COVID-19 talks on tight deadline Sunday shows – Coronavirus relief, stimulus talks dominate Stephen Moore: Republicans need to focus on negotiating with Pelosi on coronavirus stimulus MORE on Sunday called for “no more lockdowns” and “no more shutting down businesses” as many states across the country experience a surge in coronavirus cases.

“We are seeing a recovery,” Moore, a staunch ally of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump nomination to be held in private: report Graham defends Trump on TikTok, backs Microsoft purchase Federal appeals court rejects Stormy Daniels libel case against Trump MORE, told radio host John Catsimatidis on Sunday WABC 770 AM.

Moore added that said economic recovery is happening, but “not quite as rapidly as I would like.”

The economist’s comments come after the nation’s economy has struggled in the past months, showing unsteady improvement in some areas, and devastation in others.

The U.S. stock market showed mixed results Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average opening with a loss of more than 100 points, roughly a 0.5 percent loss. The S&P 500 was roughly even with its Thursday close. However, the Nasdaq rose 0.9 percentage points as tech companies like Facebook and Amazon reported soaring profits.

However, the Department of Commerce reported this week that the nation’s gross domestic product endured a record decline this week during the second quarter, and the Department of Labor reported a second consecutive week of over 1 million unemployment claims.

The comments also come as a large number of of states in the south and western parts of the U.S. continue to see large spikes in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, prompting governors to reinstate closures and some social distancing measures.

“But every single week we’re seeing more and more people get into the workforce. We’ve got to get America back up and running,” Moore said. “No more lockdowns. No more shutting down businesses.”

Moore also remarked that lockdowns “didn’t work the first time. It won’t work the second time.”

The states currently experiencing surges, with the exception of California, underwent short lockdown periods before reopening, and some public health experts say states like Texas, Florida and Arizona, three states that have been hardest by the surge, opened too early.

Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, said states currently experiencing surges “stepped on the gas” while lifting lockdown restrictions.

Lawmakers from either side of the aisle continue to butt heads over the amount of funding that will be provided in the next coronavirus relief legislation. Republicans introduced a bill this week that is a roughly $1 trillion package. However, Democratic leadership argues the amount is too small, pushing a sum closer to the bill passed by House Democrats in May, about $3 trillion.

Moore said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiBiden calls on Trump, Congress to enact an emergency housing program Here are top contenders to be Biden’s VP Sunday shows preview: White House, Democratic leaders struggle for deal on coronavirus bill MORE (D-Calif.), who is facing reelection in November herself, wants to hurt the economy “because [the Democrats] want to win” the presidential election.

“One of the things I’ve been advising the President [is] … go around Pelosi … as much as you can, Mr. President, through executive action, and then force Pelosi to try to stop you from doing it,” Moore said.

John Catsimatidis is an investor in The Hill.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

