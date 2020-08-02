https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-fake-news-ignores-big-china-virus-breakouts-all-over-the-world

President Trump said on Sunday that the U.S. media is ignoring coronavirus outbreaks in nations around the world as cases have been rising in the United States.

“Big China Virus breakouts all over the World, including nations which were thought to have done a great job,” the president wrote on Twitter. “The Fake News doesn’t report this,” he added. “USA will be stronger than ever before, and soon!”

Trump’s tweet included another post that said, “a State of Disaster has been declared in Victoria over the COVID-19 outbreak and Melbourne residents face strict new restrictions including a nightly curfew and limits on movement outside of the home.”

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have risen in several countries, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. For instance, India saw 54,735 new cases, while the Philippines saw 5,032 and Japan 1,540. “Governments worldwide have reported 684,075 deaths and 17.8 million cases, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University,” the AP reported.

Trump’s comment blasting the U.S. media comes a day after he took issue with a Dr. Anthony Fauci, an immunologist, and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who serves on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, who testified before a House subcommittee on Friday and said the U.S. has more cases than European countries because it didn’t fully shut down.

“If you look at what happened in Europe when they shut down … they really did it to the tune of about 95-plus percent,” Fauci said after panel chair Jim Clyburn (D-SC) presented a chart contrasting COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and Europe. “When you actually look at what [the U.S.] did — even though we shut down, even though it created a great deal of difficulty — we really functionally shut down only about 50 percent of the totality of the country.”

Trump disagreed.

“Wrong!” Trump wrote in a retweet of a video showing Fauci. “We have more cases because we have tested far more than any other country, 60,000,000. If we tested less, there would be less cases,” the president added.

There have been 56,086,260 Americans tested for COVID-19, The COVID Tracking Project reported. Of those, 51,490,389 tested negative. The Projects reports there have been 146,619 deaths — which equals 0.26% of those tested.

“Several countries across Europe have reported a recent rise in cases, sparking fears of a resurgence of the disease,” the BBC reported on Sunday.

Latest figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) show the rate of infection to 28 July in Spain was 44 cases per million people – compared with 10.5 in the UK. France, Belgium and Germany have also seen increases, and there have been renewed appeals to the public to maintain social distancing and hygiene rules.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the rising number of those infected can be blamed young people, who have been out and about since the easing of lockdowns across Europe. But WHO says the pandemic seems to be unfolding in “one big wave” rather than a series of waves.

