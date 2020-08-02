https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/510162-trump-fake-news-not-reporting-big-china-virus-breakouts-all-over-the-world

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump nomination to be held in private: report Graham defends Trump on TikTok, backs Microsoft purchase Federal appeals court rejects Stormy Daniels libel case against Trump MORE in an early morning tweet on Sunday accused the press of failing to report coronavirus outbreaks in other nations as cases surge in the U.S.

“Big China Virus breakouts all over the World, including nations which were thought to have done a great job,” the president tweeted.

“The Fake News doesn’t report this,” he added. “USA will be stronger than ever before, and soon!”

Big China Virus breakouts all over the World, including nations which were thought to have done a great job. The Fake News doesn’t report this. USA will be stronger than ever before, and soon! https://t.co/pZwjvgmVTO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2020

Trump linked to coverage of a state of disaster being declared in Victoria, Australia due to a resurgence of the virus. The Australian state reported 671 new cases of the virus and seven deaths on Sunday. Australia overall has seen more than 18,000 deaths and just over 200 deaths, compared to the U.S.’s 4.71 million cases and 157,000 deaths, the most of any country.

The Associated Press also reported on Sunday that 54,735 new cases were reported in India, 5,032 in the Philippines and 1,540 in Japan,.

Trump’s tweet comes the day after he publicly contradicted Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciSunday shows preview: White House, Democratic leaders struggle for deal on coronavirus bill Trump struggles to stay on script, frustrating GOP again Tucker Carlson calls Fauci a ‘fraud’ after tense hearing MORE, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, on the reason for the increased cases in the U.S. “Wrong!” Trump tweeted Saturday in response to Fauci’s testimony on Friday that the U.S. had greater numbers due to lighter lockdowns.

“We have more cases because we have tested far more than any other country, 60,000,000,” Trump added. “If we tested less, there would be less cases.”

Trump has repeatedly claimed the U.S.’s high numbers are the result of more testing, but the positivity rate has remained high as well, averaging 8 percent over the past 7 days, according to Johns Hopkins University.

