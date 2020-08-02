https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-says-see-you-court-tweet-regarding-nevada-mail-ballots?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump on Monday appeared to threaten legal action against Nevada as the state moves toward approving legislation related to mass mail-in voting.

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to sign a bill passed by the state’s legislature that reportedly calls for every active registered voter to receive a mail-in ballot.

Beyond this election cycle, the measure would apply to any elections held during a statewide disaster or emergency declaration, according to USA Today.

The legislation also allows the elderly and the physically disabled the option to have someone else complete or hand in their ballot for them, according to the outlet.

Trump, who has been outspoken is his concern that mass mail-in balloting could leave the November election results in limbo for a protracted period and be riddled with voter fraud, blasted the state’s move.

“In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state. Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court!” the president tweeted.

Last week, Trump captured attention when he raised the idea that perhaps the upcoming November election should be delayed.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” Trump tweeted last week. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

The president during a press briefing said he does not want to see a delay in the voting, but he expressed his concerns about fraud and election results remaining in limbo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

