https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/unhinged-woman-throws-coffee-two-men-not-wearing-masks-boyfriend-gets-ass-beat-bloody-video/

An unhinged lunatic approached two men, sitting outside in Manhattan Beach, California. The woman then lectured the men for not wearing masks. She didn’t like their responses so she threw hot coffee on them.

Obviously, she’s a very tolerant and loving person.

She didn’t expect the men to get up and beat her boyfriend bloody.

Karen approached a man about not wearing a mask, didn’t like his response, attacked him with hot coffee, got twirled around and beat up along with her boyfriend and had the nerve to call the police leaving out throwing coffeehttps://t.co/ZRMMUeZolV pic.twitter.com/knRYay3gnR — JaVonni Brustow 👑 (@JaVonniBrustow) August 1, 2020

TRENDING: Federal Government and Yale Are Holding Clinical Trials on How Best to ‘Persuade’ Americans to Take COVID-19 Vaccines

The woman is OUT OF CONTROL!

Her poor boyfriend got his ass beat.

He was bleeding from his nose after he got popped.



Then she told the men, “I bet you never get any pussy.”

Lovely gal.

The full video is here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]