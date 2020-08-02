https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/unreal-obama-roommate-former-senior-advisor-valerie-jarrett-not-answer-whether-president-obama-knew-trump-spying/

Obama Senior Advisor would not answer whether former President Obama directed any of the spying and investigations into candidate and President Trump when on with Maria Bartiromo earlier this week.

Maria Bartiromo had Senator Ron Johnson on this morning on ‘Sunday Morning Futures’.  During this segment, Bartiromo shared a piece from her interview earlier this week with Obama close aid Valerie Jarrett.  When Bartiromo asked Jarrett whether former President Obama directed any of the criminal and corrupt spying on the Trump campaign, Jarrett would not answer.

By not addressing the question, Jarrett indirectly admits that President Obama was behind the fraudulent and criminal spying and investigations targeting candidate and President Trump.  Of course this comes as no surprise.

Obama and Jarrett should be in jail for this and numerous other criminal actions they committed during their years in power.
