Obama Senior Advisor would not answer whether former President Obama directed any of the spying and investigations into candidate and President Trump when on with Maria Bartiromo earlier this week.

Maria Bartiromo had Senator Ron Johnson on this morning on ‘Sunday Morning Futures’. During this segment, Bartiromo shared a piece from her interview earlier this week with Obama close aid Valerie Jarrett. When Bartiromo asked Jarrett whether former President Obama directed any of the criminal and corrupt spying on the Trump campaign, Jarrett would not answer.

.@SenRonJohnson tells @MariaBartiromo Valerie Jarrett just simply wouldn’t answer her question. She explain what the process was supposed to be but the Obama administration didn’t follow that process. There is clear evidence there was corruption at the top of the FBI. pic.twitter.com/5t5wZE2F5P — The Dirty Truth (@RealDirty on Parler) (@AKA_RealDirty) August 2, 2020

By not addressing the question, Jarrett indirectly admits that President Obama was behind the fraudulent and criminal spying and investigations targeting candidate and President Trump. Of course this comes as no surprise.

Obama and Jarrett should be in jail for this and numerous other criminal actions they committed during their years in power.

