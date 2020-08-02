https://www.westernjournal.com/vernon-jones-destroys-msnbc-host-asking-gets-paid-support-trump/

During a segment Wednesday on MSNBC, host Craig Melvin asked Georgia Democratic state Rep. Vernon Jones, an African-American supporter of President Donald Trump, if he was a “paid campaign surrogate.” In his response, Jones took Melvin to task for asking such a condescending question. “Are you a paid campaign surrogate? Are you being compensated?” Melvin…

The post Vernon Jones Destroys MSNBC Host Asking if He Gets Paid To Support Trump appeared first on The Western Journal.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...