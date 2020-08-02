https://100percentfedup.com/video-the-poetry-of-joe-biden-is-an-eye-opener-that-every-american-should-hear/

The gaffes from Joe Biden are best displayed when someone else repeats the nonsense he delivers. It brings into focus the absolute disconnect between Biden’s brain and his mouth. It’s also why the video below is a must-watch and share.

The Daily Caller video below begins with a clip of Joe Biden garbling his words but then switches to a tough-guy character in a black t-shirt who recites Biden quotes like it’s poetry. It’s frightening because it’s so hard to believe that this candidate is the frontrunner who may win in November. The video is also funny because of the set-up of the background music and ‘Noir’ lighting.

[embedded content]

How can any American consider voting for this man?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

