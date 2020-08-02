https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/video-day-austin-police-horseback-clear-occupied-streets-blm-antifa-goons/

This ought to make your Sunday.
Austin, Texas police on horseback cleared out the occupied streets yesterday in the state capital.

Lawless Black Lives Matter-Antifa goons were attempting to take control of the streets.
So police on horseback were brought in.

Enjoy!

Thank God for Texas!

Candice Bernd shot the video.

Candice is a supporter of the mob.

