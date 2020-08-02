https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/video-day-austin-police-horseback-clear-occupied-streets-blm-antifa-goons/

This ought to make your Sunday.

Austin, Texas police on horseback cleared out the occupied streets yesterday in the state capital.

Lawless Black Lives Matter-Antifa goons were attempting to take control of the streets.

So police on horseback were brought in.

Enjoy!

At the antifa gathering in Austin, Texas, militants refuse to disperse occupied streets. Officers move in on horses and forcibly move the people out of the road. They scream and shout in anger. #AustinRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/BJxJwIflZz — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 2, 2020

Thank God for Texas!

Candice Bernd shot the video.

Candice is a supporter of the mob.

Nazi provocateur and grifter Andy Ngo stole the video I originally shot yesterday to spin yesterday’s #BlackLivesMatter protest as an “antifa gathering.” https://t.co/4ejm5EW1iS — Candice Bernd (@CandiceBernd) August 2, 2020

