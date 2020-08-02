https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-texas-police-use-horses-to-clear-leftists-off-streets-blm-screams-at-restaurant-goers

Law enforcement officials in Texas used horses on Saturday evening to clear leftist activists off the streets in the state’s capitol.

“At the antifa gathering in Austin, Texas, militants refuse to disperse occupied streets,” journalist Andy Ngo tweeted. “Officers move in on horses and forcibly move the people out of the road. They scream and shout in anger.”

The video shows police from the Austin Police Department arriving on scene with horses and then using the sheer size of the horses to push the leftists off of the streets.

At the antifa gathering in Austin, Texas, militants refuse to disperse occupied streets. Officers move in on horses and forcibly move the people out of the road. They scream and shout in anger. #AustinRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/BJxJwIflZz — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 2, 2020

Other videos showed the far-left activists bothering people who were eating at restaurants and getting into and blocking traffic on roads.

Black Lives Matter protesters harassed restaurant goers in Austin tonight. These people need lives. pic.twitter.com/6z5l6Mbyrj — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 2, 2020

President Donald Trump tweeted about the state early on Sunday morning, writing, “Was in the Great State of Texas this week and explained that the Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats, headed up by their great leader, Sleepy Joe Biden (who never leaves his basement), are strongly against ‘Oil, Gas, Guns, & God’. Must be tough to win Texas on that platform!”

Was in the Great State of Texas this week and explained that the Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats, headed up by their great leader, Sleepy Joe Biden (who never leaves his basement), are strongly against “Oil, Gas, Guns, & God”. Must be tough to win Texas on that platform! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2020

At the start of the month, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced that it had obtained arrest warrants for six individuals that were wanted for riot-related crimes stemming from violent riots that occurred at the Texas State Capitol in the days immediately following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Those facing charges include:

Syed Imran Ali, 24, of Spring, Texas, was arrested on July 21 for misdemeanor riot for pushing into a restricted area on Capitol grounds during a protest and refusing to leave after repeated requests from law enforcement. Ali was arrested without incident during a traffic stop and booked into the Harris County Jail. In addition to the riot charge, Ali was previously arrested for criminal trespass stemming from the riots.

Cassidy Julia Nordstrom, 26, of Austin, Texas, was arrested on July 23 for two misdemeanor counts, one for riot and another for obstruction of a roadway for throwing water bottles at troopers and illegally blocking Interstate 35. Nordstrom was booked into the Travis County Jail.

Gabriel Brett Krug, 22, of Temple, Texas, was arrested on July 24 by the Temple Police Department for one count each of felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor riot for damaging DPS property on Capitol grounds and at the Governor’s Mansion during the protest. He was booked into the Bell County Jail.

Bryan Becerril, 17, of Pflugerville, Texas, was arrested on July 24 for one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief and participating in a riot in connection with vandalizing an unmarked DPS patrol vehicle at the Texas State Capitol. He was booked into the Travis County Jail.

Nickia Kasha Hunt, 25, of Austin, Texas, was arrested on July 25 for one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief and participating in a riot in connection with damaging DPS property at the Texas State Capitol and at the Governor’s Mansion. Hunt was booked into the Travis County Jail.

Jordan Chance Teal, 18, of Austin, turned himself in on July 29 after an arrest warrant was obtained for one felony count of assault on a public servant in connection with a riot during which a DPS Ttooper was injured. Teal was booked into the Travis County Jail.

