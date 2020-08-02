https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck-podcast/greg-gutfeld-cancel-culture

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld joined Glenn on “The Glenn Beck Podcast” this week to talk about his new book, “The Plus: Self-Help for People Who Hate Self-Help.”

Greg admits he is probably the last person who should write a self-help book. Nevertheless, he offers his offbeat advice on how to save America during what has become one of the most tumultuous times in history, as well as drinking while tweeting (spoiler: don’t do it).

He also shares his “evolution” on President Donald Trump, his prediction for the election, and what it means to be an agnostic-athiest.

In this clip, Greg shares what he calls his “first great epiphany” on how dangerous cancel culture has become.

“I believe that cancel culture is the first successful work-around of the First Amendment,” he said. “Because freedom of speech doesn’t protect me from my career being ruined, my livelihood being destroyed, or me getting so depressed I commit suicide. Cancel culture is the first successful work-around of freedom of speech. It can oppress your speech with the scepter of destruction. We don’t have freedom of speech anymore.”

Watch the video clip below or find the full Glenn Beck Podcast with Greg Gutfeld here.

Want to listen to more Glenn Beck podcasts?

Subscribe to Glenn Beck’s channel on YouTube for FREE access to more of his masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, or subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Use code UNMASKED to save $20 on one year of BlazeTV.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

