https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/fraud-dr-fauci-warned-trump-campaign-rally-dangerous-refuses-condemn-leftist-street-protests-riots-video/

Back in mid-June Dr. Fauci warned the Trump White House that holding a campaign rally was dangerous.

When asked if he would attend a Trump campaign rally, he responded, “Of course not!”

The Huffington Post reported:

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci warned White House officials of the serious health risks posed by the massive Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this Saturday, NBC News reported on Friday. Dr. Deborah Birx, the COVID-19 response coordinator of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, also raised concerns about the rally, two sources familiar with the discussions told NBC.

TRENDING: Woman Thrown to the Ground, Suffers Broken Leg After Telling Someone to Wear a Face Mask at New Jersey Staples Store (VIDEO)

But last week when Rep. Jim Jordan grilled Fauci on whether the protesters and rioters are increasing the spread of COVID-19 Fauci danced around the question and would not condemn the violent protests and riots.

Fauci is a fraud.

Wow Rep. @Jim_Jordan GRILLS Dr. Fauci on whether protests are increasing the spread of the virus. Watch This 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DHxSs7lDUH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 31, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

