THOUSANDS of leftists marched in downtown Chicago on Saturday night calling for city to abolish racist police.

Chicago has seen a 139% uptick in murders in July 2020.

The mayor still has the city in lockdown.

Oh my God. Chicago tonight. pic.twitter.com/d4y8W9t8Co — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) August 2, 2020

Vashan Jordan Jr. filmed the protest and rally.

Then they danced in the street… But apparently only the black protesters were allowed to participate again.

Chicago police threatened arrest after the leftist mob vandalized another building.

