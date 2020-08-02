https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/wow-gop-senator-kelly-loeffler-defends-conservative-jack-posobiec-shreds-splc-hate-group/

On Thursday Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) sat down for an interview with pro-Trump conservative Jack Posobiec for OANN.

Senator Loeffler later promoted the OANN interview on her social media.

That’s when the demons swarmed.
The far left mainstream media accused Senator Loeffler of sitting for an interview with a commentator “tied to white supremacy.”

Yahoo and The Atlanta Journal Constitution repeated the lies promoted by the Southern Poverty Law Center hate group.
The SPLC is so radical that one of their supporters was involved in a shooting at UNC Chapel Hill.

The SPLC also regularly attacks a group of singing nuns as a hate group.

But Senator Loeffler did not wilt like a flower that is so often the situation when a conservative is attacked by the cancel culture mob.

Loeffler went on the offense.
The Georgia senator defended Jack Posobiec from the SPLC lies and then TRASHED the far left hate group.

This was amazing!

Two weeks ago Loeffler called out the Black Lives Matter protest movement for its Marxist roots.
She’s right. And this took guts.

