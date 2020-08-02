https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/wow-gop-senator-kelly-loeffler-defends-conservative-jack-posobiec-shreds-splc-hate-group/

On Thursday Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) sat down for an interview with pro-Trump conservative Jack Posobiec for OANN.

Senator Loeffler later promoted the OANN interview on her social media.

I joined @JackPosobiec on @OANN to discuss why I had to call out the BLM political organization — and why the woke mob is trying to cancel me. WATCH the full interview here. #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/yU5QU1kNiW — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) July 31, 2020

That’s when the demons swarmed.

The far left mainstream media accused Senator Loeffler of sitting for an interview with a commentator “tied to white supremacy.”

Yahoo and The Atlanta Journal Constitution repeated the lies promoted by the Southern Poverty Law Center hate group.

The SPLC is so radical that one of their supporters was involved in a shooting at UNC Chapel Hill.

The SPLC also regularly attacks a group of singing nuns as a hate group.

But Senator Loeffler did not wilt like a flower that is so often the situation when a conservative is attacked by the cancel culture mob.

Loeffler went on the offense.

The Georgia senator defended Jack Posobiec from the SPLC lies and then TRASHED the far left hate group.

This was amazing!

.@splcenter has repeatedly targeted @realDonaldTrump — who is working around the clock to keep Americans safe — with ridiculous slanders and false attacks. https://t.co/75dN42LHac — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) August 1, 2020

ONE YEAR later, after slandering @RealBenCarson’s good name, @splcenter removed him from their “Extremist Watch List” and “apologized”… except their apology itself said he still should be on the list. Seriously. https://t.co/lO7E2x8x7f — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) August 1, 2020

And when @realDonaldTrump delivered a pro-family, America first message to @FRCdc last year, @splcenter called it a “festival of bigotry and hate.” https://t.co/aKRx4RHOvj — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) August 1, 2020

And here are just some examples of @splcenter’s issues that destroy its credibility. It is an F-rated charity by Charity Watch. https://t.co/ePNg7r1KyM — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) August 1, 2020

.@splcenter falsely labeled Muslim reformer Maajid Nawaz as an “extremist” and had to pay him more than $3 million in settlement fees. https://t.co/SrkwVl1wmj — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) August 1, 2020

The @splcenter may have once done good work. Today, it’s a hypocritical group of left-wing extremists with one objective: Silencing conservatives. It has no credibility & the media should stop repeating their lies. — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) August 1, 2020

Two weeks ago Loeffler called out the Black Lives Matter protest movement for its Marxist roots.

She’s right. And this took guts.

