https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/you-can-buy-300-hat-fraudulent-fyre-festival?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The over 100 items up for sale were seized by the federal government from Billy McFarland, the 28-year-old organizer of Fyre Festival, the 2017 event in the Bahamas.

Some items are selling for 20 times the original price, like a hat for $300 or hoodie sweatshirt for $395, according to the online auction house Gaston & Sheehan Auctioneers that is hosting the sale.

“This Fyre Festival-branded clothing and other items that were seized from Billy McFarland were originally intended to be sold at the Fyre Festival itself but were kept by McFarland, with the intent to sell the items and use the funds to commit further criminal acts while he was on pre-trial release,” US Marshal Ralph Sozio said in a press release

“The proceeds from the sale of these items, all traceable to McFarland’s $26 million fraud, will go toward the victims of his crimes,” he said.

The auction will last until August 13th, and the bidding wars for some items have driven them into the hundreds of dollars.

Organizers of the sham Fyre Fest music festival promised celebrity appearances from rapper Ja Rule and other world-class music performances, as well as luxurious villas and “glamping” alternatives located in the sunny Bahamas.

Tickets ranged from $500 to $12,000, but guests were instead given half-built tents, storm shelters and skimpy food options on a largely undeveloped island.

McFarland was convicted of fraud and sentenced to six years in jail in October, 2018. However that didn’t stop him from developing another ticket scam, which he’s facing separate charges for.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

