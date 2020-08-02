https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/dont-choice-normalcy-returns-largely-vaccinate-entire-population-creepy-bill-gates-gets-creepier-video/

This creepy video of Bill Gates is making the rounds again today.

Bill Gates told The Financial Times, “You don’t have a choice… Normalcy only returns when we largely vaccinate the entire population.”

For the coronavirus flu.

Bill Gates says getting VAXXed is NOT your choice. pic.twitter.com/T3rImfiNFY — Bruce Adams (@agvBruceAdams) August 2, 2020

Notice: Bill Gates is using a technique from the government-Yale study on persuading Americans to get his vaccination.

Here is the full interview with the Financial Times back on April 9, 2020.

This was just weeks after the US was shut down due to the coronavirus flu.

