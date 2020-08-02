https://www.newsmax.com/us/lawandorder-pollster-johnzogby-riots/2020/08/01/id/980092/?oRef=mixi

A majority of likely U.S. voters agree with President Donald Trump’s assertion he is the law and order candidate in this November’s election, according to the latest poll by Zogby Analytics.

“Many people have taken their anger and frustration to the streets to protest police brutality and racism,” John Zogby concluded. “Cities across the nation have witnessed mostly peaceful protests, but some have turned violent, and while some of these frustrations are justified, there have been many instances of chaos that are not.

“While many have slammed the use of federal troops in cities like Portland and Chicago by the DOJ, Trump’s message that he is the ‘law and order’ president coupled with violence in cities and suburbs across the nation could have the effect of helping Trump win back voters, if he is seen as a stabilizing presence, and if the violence and protests continue to spill out of control.

“Some voters may not feel safe leaving their homes, which could shift suburban voters back into Trump’s column and increase his lead with swing voters.”

There is some dissension from Trump’s staking claim to law and order as Democrat-run cities are burned, vandalized, and in some cases destroyed by George Floyd rioters as Democrats have managed to blame Trump for it.

Only 25% of Democrats polled believe Trump is the law-and-order candidate, while 75% disagree. That left a slim majority (52%) strongly or somewhat believing Trump is the law-and-order candidate.

Also, a plurality of likely U.S. voters strongly disagreed (34%).

And Trump still has yet to win over the suburbs.

“Where residents live also played a factor in their assessment of Trump’s law and order stance; voters in the suburbs (41% agreed/59% disagreed) were less likely to agree that Trump was the ‘law and order’ president compared to majorities of voters living in large cities (54% agreed/46% disagreed), small cities (58% agreed/42% disagreed), and voters living in rural areas (57% agreed/43% disagreed),” according to Zogby.

Among age demographics, per the poll:

Voters aged 18-29 (45% agreed/55% disagreed).

Voters aged 30-49 (57% agreed/43% disagreed).

Voters aged 65+ (52% agreed/48% disagreed).

Voters aged 50-64 (49% agreed/51% disagreed).

Among education demographics, per the poll:

College educated voters (56% agreed/44% disagreed).

Non-college educated voters (48% agreed/53% disagreed).

“This has been a trend as of late, with the president appealing more to college educated voters than non-college educated voter – the latter were a big part of his winning coalition in 2016,” Zogby noted.

Among gender demographics, per the poll:

Men (59% agreed/41% disagreed).

Women (44% agreed/56% disagreed).

Among political affiliation demographics, per the poll:

Republicans (87% agreed/13% disagreed).

Independents (43% agreed/57% disagreed).

Democrats (25% agreed/75% disagreed).

Among ethnicity demographics, per the poll:

Hispanics (50% agreed/50% disagreed).

African Americans voters (27% agreed/73% disagreed).

Zogby also noted:

“President Trump performed much better with swing voters- who voted for Obama in 2012 and then in turn voted for Trump in 2016 (83% agreed/17% disagreed) and consumers such as weekly Walmart (68% agreed/33% disagreed) and weekly Amazon shoppers (62% agreed/38% disagreed).”

Zogby Analytics’ online survey of 1516 likely U.S. voters was conducted July 21-23 and the margin of error plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

