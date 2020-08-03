https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/03/9-killed-25-wounded-in-chicago-murder-spree/
Nine people were killed, including a 9-year-old boy and 25 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend. The month of July saw a 139% surge in citywide murders compared to the same month last year, according to police statistics. Last weekend, 59 people were shot throughout the city, three of them fatally, Chicago […]
