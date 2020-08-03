https://noqreport.com/2020/08/03/a-vote-for-joe-biden-is-a-vote-for-extortion-and-mob-rule-in-every-way-possible/

Just when you thought you couldn’t think less of the Marxist mob of ‘Antifa’ and Black Lives Matter they sink even lower. The folks that have spread COVID-19 far and wide are now hitting up local businesses with a list of demands. Video journalist Tim Pool has gone over the story from the Louisville Courier-Journal entitled: Cuban community plans rally at NuLu restaurant in response to Black Lives Matter demands.

The organization had gone to local businesses with a list of demands that Fernando Martinez, a partner of the Olé Restaurant Group had denounced on Facebook as “mafia tactics”.

On Thursday, a small group of protesters returned to the restaurant after seeing Martinez’s post about the demands on Facebook. While there, one protester smashed a flower pot outside the business, while the rest spoke with Martinez and other employees about why the demands are needed. The demands and an attached contract, which were created by local organizers and activists, ask NuLu business owners to: Adequately represent the Black population of Louisville by having a minimum of 23% Black staff;

Purchase a minimum of 23% inventory from Black retailers or make a recurring monthly donation of 1.5% of net sales to a local Black nonprofit or organization;

Require diversity and inclusion training for all staff members on a bi-annual basis;

And display a visible sign that increases awareness and shows support for the reparations movement.

Of course, the word from Black Lives Matter Louisville was that those demands weren’t a threat but merely intended to ‘start a conversation’.

These are the kinds of ‘conversations’ the tyrannical ten percent will be having with the rest of the nation if they ever attain power. As we’ve stated before, socialism has nothing to do with equality or fairness. It is nothing but a cynical scheme to concentrate power in the hands of a radical leftist elite through force, this story a prime example of what that means for everyone.

