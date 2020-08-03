https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/pandemic-stretches-retail-bankruptcies-approach-highest-number-decade/

(CNBC) — As the pandemic casts a long shadow over the U.S. economy, retail bankruptcies are approaching their highest number in a decade.

Le Tote, owner of Lord & Taylor, and Tailored Brands, the parent company of Men’s Wearhouse, filed for bankruptcy Sunday. They’re the latest retailers pushed to the brink by the pandemic.

The additions bring the total retail bankruptcy filings so far this year to 43, according to tracking by S&P Global Intelligence.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

