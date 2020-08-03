https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-his-time-joe-delays-vice-president-pick-by-as-much-as-2-weeks-as-deadline-looms/
BIDEN HIS TIME! Joe Delays Vice President Pick ‘By as Much as 2 Weeks’ as Deadline Looms
Presumptive Democratic Nominee Joe Biden is reportedly delaying his Vice President pick by “as much as two weeks” despite a looming deadline before the National Convention this summer.
The post BIDEN HIS TIME! Joe Delays Vice President Pick ‘By as Much as 2 Weeks’ as Deadline Looms appeared first on Sean Hannity.