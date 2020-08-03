https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/vice-president-DNC-vp-pick-kamala-harris/2020/08/03/id/980296

Americans will likely have to keep waiting for Joe Biden to announce his running mate, Fox News reports.

A source familiar with the Democrat vice president selection process told Fox News that “an announcement isn’t likely this week.”

Biden had previously told reporters he hoped to name his vice president around Aug. 1. Over the weekend, various reports floated around stating his team was extending its search and vetting process by a week to two weeks.

An announcement will likely be made ahead of the Democratic National Convention, which is scheduled to take place from Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee.

Biden has said his running mate will be a woman. Top contenders include California Sen. Kamala Harris, California Rep. Karen Bass and Obama national security adviser Susan Rice, according to sources.

The Biden team has considered about a dozen different options for the position.

