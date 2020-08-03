https://hannity.com/media-room/big-apple-breakdown-nyc-shootings-in-first-7-months-of-2020-top-entire-total-from-2019/
BIG APPLE BREAKDOWN: NYC Shootings in First 7 Months of 2020 Top Entire Total From 2019
The number of shooting incidents in New York City topped 777 in the first 7 months of the calendar year; beating 2019’s entire total of 776 across all five boroughs.
The post BIG APPLE BREAKDOWN: NYC Shootings in First 7 Months of 2020 Top Entire Total From 2019 appeared first on Sean Hannity.