It has been observed for quite some time that Facebook, Twitter, Google and YouTube are censoring conservative content. Earlier in March this year Forbes ran the then provocative headline, “Facebook Deleting Coronavirus Posts, Leading To Charges Of Censorship”. But what has become clear to all with eyes to see is that the mainstream media is profoundly biased. Just take the example of Bill Clinton.

Newsweek is sensationally reporting the eyewitness testimony of Virginia Giuffre that, Bill Clinton Went to Jeffrey Epstein’s Island With 2 ‘Young Girls’. Without doubt, this would have to be the biggest news story of the year. I mean, just imagine if the person in question were Donald Trump?

Significantly, if you use Google images to search for ‘Epstein’ the top five results include Donald Trump and there are hardly any including Clinton! And yet, Donald Trump has been outspoken in his opposition to Epstein, despite having had a previous association with him. Even Trump’s media nemesis CNN, reported back in 2019:

President Trump confirmed reports that he threw Jeffrey Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club years ago, adding, “I was not a fan of Jeffrey Epstein.” “Jeffrey Epstein was not somebody that I respected. I threw him out. In fact I think the great James Patterson, who’s a member of Mar-a-Lago, made a statement yesterday, that many years ago I threw him out. I’m not a fan of Jeffrey Epstein.” Trump continued: “I didn’t want anything to do with him. That was many, many years ago. It shows you one thing — that I have good taste.” Trump added that reporters should look into the people who went to Epstein’s private island.

And yet, right now every major progressive news outlet in both the United States—as well as Australia—is not running the story about Clinton’s involvement with Epstein! The following tweet sums up the situation perfectly:

Bill Clinton and #BillClintonIsAPedo is STILL trending Mainstream news: pic.twitter.com/9lXRJXMb3x — 🔊 ➐ (@speakeronloud) August 3, 2020

What follows is a transcript of Giuffre’s testimony:

V: He told me a long time ago that everyone owes him favors. They’re all in each other’s pockets. JS: When you say you asked him why is Bill Clinton here, where was he? V: On the Island. JS: When you were present with Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton on the island, who else was there? V: Ghislaine, Emmy, and there was 2 young girls that I could identify. I never really knew them well anyways. It was just 2 girls from New York. JS: And were all of you staying at Jeffrey’s house on the island including Bill Clinton? V: That’s correct. He had about 4 or 5 different villas on his island separate from the main house, and we all stayed in the villas. JS: Were sexual orgies a regular occurrence on the island at Jeffrey’s house? V: Yes.

The article in Newsweek goes on to state:

In 2015, the now-defunct pop-culture and news website Gawker released the flight logbooks for Epstein’s Gulfstream and the Lolita Express 727. Clinton is listed as having taken at least 11 flights on the Lolita Express. In one flight, Clinton allegedly flew with a softcore porn actress listed under “massages” in Epstein’s address book. On all 11 flights, he rode with Maxwell and Epstein’s former assistant Sarah Kellen. Kellen has been accused in court filings of recruiting young girls, acting as a pimp on Epstein’s behalf.

What’s more, Project Veritas has previously released the video of Amy Robach, the ABC News Anchor in America, saying on a ‘hot mic’ in the studio that they had all the evidence—including pictures—regarding Bill Clinton’s relationship Epstein, and yet the story was systematically suppressed.

Not only that but earlier this week, Facebook removed a video posted by Breitbart News of a press conference held by the group America’s Frontline Doctors sharing their professional opinions on coronavirus and the medical response to the pandemic. YouTube (which is owned by Google) and Twitter likewise removed footage. But not before the video had been viewed over 17 million views times!

Thankfully, a copy of the presentation can now be viewed here.

Once again, the response of major progressive media outlets—such as the Washington Post—was to attack the personal credibility of one of the female doctors who is a Pentecostal Christian originally from Cameroon. Rather than assessing the evidence of the claims being made by numerous health professionals, it seems that certain segments of the media are intent on only presenting a progressively approved narrative.

All of which should be of particular concern to conservatives throughout the world. Martyn Iles, the director of the Australian Christian Lobby has recently posted on social media:

Sadly, I have been shadow banned by Facebook. After flying under the radar for a year, it seems someone with a bit of power has noticed me and disliked me. Either that or activists inundated my content with spam reports, so Facebook has decided I’m spam (this is the more charitable explanation and equally likely). Overnight, the reach of all my posts, the view counts on my videos, and the rate at which I was acquiring new followers dropped by as much as 80%. It feels like I am back at the very beginning. I am taking some encouragement from reports that it’s usually a temporary affliction. Maybe others with experience of it can confirm. It’s disheartening as I have always sought to conduct myself in a manner that’s above reproach. I am not abrasive, combative, vulgar, or unfeeling. I cite data and am clear about my logic. I seek to be thoughtful and gracious. I have never caused a media sensation, had a public spat with anyone, or been scandalised through anything I’ve said, so I think I’ve done ok. The worst someone could reasonably say about me is that they strongly disagree. Alas – Facebook is its own authority. Many of you won’t have been seeing much of my content of late (not sure how many of you will see this) – pray that it’s temporary and resolves in a few days. Also, when you do see my stuff, hit the like button and help fight back against the algorithm penalty with a bit of people power 😊 Thanks all, Martyn. P.S. Lots of people doubt whether shadow banning is a thing – I did, too, wondering if it was just suspicious people over-reacting. Believe me, it’s real, and there is no mistaking when it happens to you. It is reported that Facebook have privately confirmed they do it to “false” content and spam.

What this all shows, is that we have reached a dangerous new moment in how ideas are communicated into the public sphere. And in particular, that in the lead up to national elections only certain “approved” information will be promoted. What that means is that it is beholden for those of Christian faith or conservative conviction to stand up and be counted. The silent majority can no longer be silent but must let their voices be heard.

