News that Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best’s suburban home was “protested” by aggressive Antifa and Black Lives Matter “activists” last night first hit my feed a few hours ago. Citizen journalist Katie Daviscourt posted about it on her Twitter feed, but I could not get any other verification. Mainstream media was silent. Conservative media was silent. Searches for “Carmen Best” or “Snohomish” yielded no verification on either Google or Twitter.

Why won’t mainstream media report this targeted harassment? — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) August 2, 2020

I believed Daviscourt as her reporting has been spot-on about domestic terrorism in Seattle and surrounding areas, but without a second source I couldn’t run with the story. That second source came in the form of Chief Best herself sending a letter to the Seattle City Council:

Chief Best’s letter to the Seattle City Council. https://t.co/LUbTgR2LZn — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) August 3, 2020

August 3rd, 2020

Lorena González, President and Lisa Herbold, Public Safety Chair

Seattle City Council, City Hall

600 Fourth Ave, 2nd Floor

Seattle, WA 98104

Re: Intimidation of Public Officials and Employees

Dear President González, Chairwoman Herbold, and Seattle City Council Members:

I wanted to update you on recent events, particularly those that occurred late last night.

A residence of mine in Snohomish County was targeted by a large group of aggressive protestors late last night. My neighbors were concerned by such a large group, but they were successful in ensuring the crowd was not able to trespass or engage in other illegal behavior in the area, despite repeated

attempts to do so. Currently, the local sheriff (not SPD resources) is monitoring the situation.

I urge both of you, and the entire council, to stand up for what is right. These direct actions against elected officials, and especially civil servants like myself, are out of line with and go against every democratic principle that guides our nation. Before this devolves into the new way of doing business by mob rule here in Seattle, and across the nation, elected officials like you must forcefully call for the end of these tactics.

The events of this summer were initiated in a moment of grief and outrage over the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers and so many other Black and Brown people suffering at the hands of injustice. All of us must ensure that this righteous cause is not lost in the confusion of so many protestors now engaging in violence and intimidation, which many are not speaking against.

Sincerely,

Carmen Best

Chief of Police

Seattle Police Department

CC

Tammy Morales, Councilmember, District 2

Kshama Sawant, Councilmember, District 3

Alex Pedersen, Councilmember, District 4

Debora Juarez, Councilmember, District 5

Dan Strauss, Councilmember, District 6

Andrew Lewis, Councilmember, District 7

Teresa Mosqueda, Councilmember, District 8, At-Large

Community Police Commission, Co-Chairs

This is intimidation. This is mob rule. This is domestic terrorism. And if feckless leaders continue to let “protesters” in places like Seattle and Portland set the agenda, more people will get hurt or killed.

