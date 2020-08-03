https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/blaise-ingoglia-mail-in-ballot-voting/2020/08/03/id/980384

Florida state Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, on Monday accused the media of conflating traditional absentee voting and universal mail-in ballots, saying President Donald Trump is “1,000% right” in condemning the latter.

“The president is 1,000% right because there is a big difference and the media is more than happy to conflate the two issues between absentee or traditional vote by mail and mask universal balloting, which is what the Democrats have been pushing,” Ingoglia told Monday’s “Spicer & Co.”

The majority of states permit voters to cast ballots before Election Day, including via a ballot that has been mailed to the voter’s home. In a handful of states, a ballot is automatically mailed to every eligible voter – no request or application is necessary.

Ingoglia says this presents a major problem.

Democrats are “pushing for everyone to receive a ballot whether they requested one or not. The problem with that is you have dead people, illegal immigrants, people who moved and cartoon characters winding up getting ballots,” he said. “So, unless you want Abraham Lincoln or Mickey Mouse to vote in this next election, then we really need to do something about this.”

Scores of states have moved to expand absentee balloting amid the coronavirus outbreak to cut down on crowds on lines.

Trump has attacked the approach and made unsubstantiated claims about widespread voter fraud in mail-in voting.

He has also said Democrats have an advantage in high-turnout elections. Last Thursday, he raised the idea of delaying the election “until people can properly, securely, and safely vote.”

