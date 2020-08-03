https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-george-floyd-bodycam-video-released-for-first-time/

Police bodycam footage shows moment-by-moment arrest of George Floyd

DailyMail.com has exclusively obtained video from the bodycams of officers Thomas Lane and Alex Kueng, who were part of Floyd’s fatal arrest on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. It shows how Floyd resisted as the cops tried to force him into the back of the car, telling them he suffers from claustrophobia and anxiety. The video begins with Lane knocking on Floyd’s car window with a flashlight and once Floyd opens the door, Lane pulls out his gun and points it at Floyd’s head. Floyd, 46, begs him not to shoot, saying: ”I’ll look at you eye-to-eye. Please don’t shoot me man. I just lost my mom, man’. He sobs as the officers pull him out of the car and handcuff him, as his ex suggests he was undergoing mental problems and was afraid of police.