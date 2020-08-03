https://www.theblaze.com/news/chris-cuomo-trump-polling-fake

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said in an interview that he didn’t trust the polling showing Joe Biden ahead of President Donald Trump after previously mocking the president for stating the identical opinion.

Cuomo made the comments during an interview with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.

“Biden is up. Michigan was huge for the president, Trump, in terms of winning, uh has a large number of white working class people that is supposed to be his stronghold,” Cuomo said.

“We’ve seen in the polls, you know, you’re too busy you’re not doing poll analysis, he is losing those white voters,” he continued. “Biden is gaining there most of all. And now Trump has pulled the ads. What do you think is going on with the pandemic politics in Michigan?”

Whitmer said that Michigan was going to be a competitive race despite the sign from the Trump campaign that they were going to devote fewer resources to the key swing state.

“See, I’m with you! I don’t believe the polls!” Cuomo responded.

“Because, uh, the economic difficulties and the culture war that’s going on now, as you know, captured in the person of Black Lives Matter, but it’s just the latest iteration of a culture war, an us versus them war,” he added.

Cuomo went on to prompt Whitmer to encourage Democrats to show up for the polls and not take Michigan for granted despite the polling.

‘I don’t want to cry. It is so sick and sad.’

Cuomo previously mocked the president for doubting polls that showed him losing to Biden.

“The president’s campaign demanded that CNN retract and apologize for a recent poll because it showed him well behind presumptive democratic nominee Joe Biden,” Cuomo in June.

“Why am I laughing? Because I don’t want to cry on television, that’s why,” Cuomo said. “I don’t want to cry. It is so sick and sad and obvious: lie, deny, defy. Divide, divide, divide. Divide and conquer. That’s what this president is about. And it worked for him, it got him here. Will it keep him here? That’s up to you, OK?”

Here’s more about the CNN polls Cuomo doesn’t believe:

Polls show Joe Biden is widening his lead over Trump



